KINGSPORT - William Alston Haile, 79, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at The Waters of Bristol.
He was born February 10, 1943 in Waco, Texas to the late William and Dorothy Bidelspach Haile.
KINGSPORT - William Alston Haile, 79, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at The Waters of Bristol.
He was born February 10, 1943 in Waco, Texas to the late William and Dorothy Bidelspach Haile.
William was a loving, devoted and hardworking gentleman who cared deeply for his family.
He earned his B.S. Degree in Chemistry from Davidson College and his Master’s Degree from the University of Virginia.
William was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.
He retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Research Chemist following thirty-four years of service where he was awarded the Eastman Chairman’s Award.
William was an active member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church where he had served on the Finance Committee, the Pre-School Board, and served as a Trustee.
He was active in civic affairs having served as a Tutor for the Literacy Council, volunteering at The Gray Fossil Site, a volunteer tax preparer and was a past President of a local Community Chest.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed tending to his rose garden.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his grandmother, Louise Bidelspach.
Those left to cherish William’s memory are his loving wife of fifty-six years, Dianna Wallace Haile; sons, Brian Haile (Maury Nation), Doug Haile (Torey); daughter, Jennifer Haile Martin; grandchildren, Aspen Martin, Oakley Martin, Linden Martin, Josey Haile and Tilley Haile; sister, Leslie Haile Seddon (John); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4:30-6:00 pm at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Chris Brown officiating.
Military Graveside Service conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265 will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Members of the Upper Room Sunday School Class will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at The Waters of Bristol for their compassionate care of William.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William Alston Haile and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.