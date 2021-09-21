William Alexander Martino,29, passed away on Thursday, September 16th, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Martino family.
William Alexander Martino,29, passed away on Thursday, September 16th, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Martino family.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription