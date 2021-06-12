MARION, IL - William Albert Snodgrass, 88 of Marion, IL, formally of Wise, VA passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 while in hospice at Methodist Alliance Health Care in Memphis, TN.
Al and Betty had recently decided to relocate to Memphis, TN where children and grandchildren reside.
Albert was born in Pardee, VA. He was the son of Charles Fredrick Snodgrass and Pearl Frazier Snodgrass. He married Betty L. Baker.
He graduated from Wise High in 1951. Following four years of service in the U.S. Air Force, he entered Clinch Valley College at Wise, VA, earning an associate degree in 1958. During his work career, he continued work-related education courses and earned the Charter Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation in 1976.
His work career began with Bituminous Casualty Corporation at the companies Norton, VA office beginning November 1960. He served in various positions as a claims representative and claims manager at Lexington, KY, Louisville, KY, Memphis TN and Dallas, TX. During 1983, he was promoted to Senior Vice President Claims and moved to the company home office at Rock Island, IL. He served in this position until his retirement in June 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Fredrick Snodgrass and Pearl Frazier Snodgrass; sisters, Laura Ellen Grasham, Mary Aelwn Little, Velma Gertrude Snodgrass, Mavis Light, and Eula Mae Conklin; and brother, Charles Sidney Snodgrass.
His survivors include his wife, Betty L Snodgrass; son-in-law and daughter, Steve and Teresa Ann McPherson; sons, William A. (Bill) Snodgrass and Michael Allen Snodgrass of Memphis TN; grandsons, Christopher Michael McPherson, Matthew Sean McPherson, Robert Anthony Snodgrass of Memphis, TN and Nathan Andrew Snodgrass of San Francisco, CA; brother, Carl Ray Snodgrass of Wise, VA; sister, Doris Aileen Snodgrass of Kingsport, TN; numerous nephews and nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Son-in-law Steve McPherson and son William (Bill) Snodgrass officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd. SW. Wise VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.