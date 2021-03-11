William A. McReynolds Mar 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - William A. McReynolds, 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service William A. Mcreynolds Hill Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.