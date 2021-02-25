BIG STONE GAP, VA - William A. “Billy” Fannon, Jr., 54, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and lived most of his life in Wise County. He was a truck driver and security guard. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Fannon.
Surviving are his father, W. Allen Fannon, Sr.; brother, Benjamin A. Fannon, Appalachia, Va.; sister, Bridget Fannon Stidham (Davey), Big Stone Gap; special nieces and nephews, Chris Fannon, David and Brittany Fannon, Jasmine Fannon, Sierra Fannon, Dylan Stidham, Devon Stidham, Derek Stidham, Cheyenne Cole, Wyatt Fannon, Derek and Bradley Bowman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with the Rev. Roger Barker officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12:20pm Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Dylan Stidham, Devon Stidham, Davey Stidham, Derek Bowman, Bradley Bowman & David Fannon. Honorary pallbearers will be: Carl Simpson and Kyle Fannon.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Fannon family.
