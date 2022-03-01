On Sunday, February 27, 2022, the angels came to take Willia Mae Rogers Brown to her new heavenly home where her beloved late husband, Leonard W. Brown; her parents, Robert Rogers and Roma Rogers Penovich; her brother R.D. Rogers and wife, Dorothy; her sister Jean Hickman and husband LeRoy; her niece Betty Hickman Pherson and many more cherished family and friends were waiting to welcome her home.
“Billie” was born on December 15, 1935, in Kingsport, TN and spent most of her life here as a loving wife, daughter and Mamaw to her special granddaughter, Rachel, and great-granddaughter, Mattie and a second mom to her nephews, Tommy Rogers and Mike Rogers. She was a nurturer to her nephews, nieces and cherished pets.
Billie enjoyed watching all sports and attended all events that her special people were involved in.
She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church for many years.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Dr. Ronnie Owens officiating.
Burial will follow in the Garden of the Good Shepherd at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Willia Mae Rogers Brown and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.