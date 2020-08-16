KINGSPORT – Willia Dean “Dee” Greer, 84 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Life Care Center of Gray. She worked many years in the motel industry managing several properties. In her early years, Dee raced go-carts and drag-raced, setting a record at Farmington Dragway in North Carolina.
Dee is survived by her sons, Van Greer and wife Christy and Rusty Greer and wife Rachel; step-son, Brian Greer; sister, Shirley Phillips; niece, Carla Shuffler and nephew, Cord Bise.
A celebration of life service for Dee will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Dawne Arrington and Dorothy Stovel.
