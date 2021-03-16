BIG STONE GAP, VA - Willard W. “Tootie” Fannon, 85, passed away on Monday, Mar. 15, 2020, at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Duffield, Va.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. He served his country in the U. S. Army. Tootie was a retired coal miner and member of the U.M.W.A. He loved woodworking, trains and travelling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gladys (Brown) Fannon; and siblings, Pete Fannon, June Gaddis, J. R. Fannon, Jimmy Fannon, Roger Fannon, Faye Moore and Darrell Fannon.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Louise Fannon; daughter, Sherry Fultz (Rodney), Lake View, Ala.; sons, Jeff Fannon (Tammy), Kingsport, Tn. and Mark Fannon (Jackie) Fannon, Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Joshua Fannon, Abby Fannon, Travis Fannon (Megan) and Lucas Fannon; three step grandchildren, ten step great grandchildren and one step great-great grandson; brother, Larry Fannon, Stonega, Va.; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his canine companion, “Lilly.”
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Roger Barker officiating.
An entombment service will be conducted 11:00am Friday, Mar. 19, 2021, at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am Friday to go in procession.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Willard Fannon’s name, to the M.E.O.C. Fuel Fund, P. O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, Va.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Fannon family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.