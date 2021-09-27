NEWARK, OH - In the arms of Angels, Willard Samuel Stidham, passed on September 21, 2021. He was carried home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was 94 and a half years old.
On March 26, 1927, Willard and Nora Myrtle welcomed a son to their small family. Willard Samuel “Sam” was their second child and second son. He was born in Roda, Virginia.
Many have gone on ahead of Sam, including Sug whom he was married to for seventy-two years; his son, Jerry Allen; his parents, Willard Owen and Nora Myrtle nee Boggs; brothers Emmett, James, Paul, and Odell; and sister Mary Ruth. Brother and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Sam is survived by his son Larry Wayne and wife Ava Stidham of Panhandle, Texas; daughter Kathryn Marie Blanchard of Mansfield, Ohio; and son Randy Howard and wife Kym Stidham of Olympia, Washington; granddaughter Lisa and husband Tracy Butler of Galion, Ohio; grandsons Craig and wife Colleen Stidham of Panhandle, Texas; Sean and wife Brandy Stidham of Lubbock, Texas; Ryan and wife Angel Blanchard of Galion, Ohio; and Kody and wife Pamela Stidham of Olympia, Washington. Sam was blessed with great-grandchildren. They are Coby Blanchard, Mikaela Stidham, Shelby Stidham, Skylar Blanchard, Khi Blanchard, Kiley Stidham, Elijah Stidham, Dominic Blanchard, Keegan Blanchard, Ethan Butler, and Kalvin Stidham. One brother, Ralph and wife Heidi Stidham of Newark, Ohio; two sisters Anna Lee Clay of Arcadia, Florida; and Helen and husband Floyd Poole of Corrigan, Texas. His two brothers-in-law and wives, Frank and Jackie Bowman of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; and Gary and Carol Bowman of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Several nieces and nephews, all very dear to him.
If there is a front porch in Heaven, I know God is enjoying the rich Southern music of banjos, guitars, and melodies sung by my Dad and uncles. Everyone else is tapping toes. Dad is exactly where he wants to be… next to Mom.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021 from 11-1 p.m. for the visitation, the funeral service will be conducted following in the Funeral home's chapel. The committal service will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, the Active-duty Military will perform the rites.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Stidham.