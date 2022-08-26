KINGSPORT - Willard Ramey, 83, of Kingsport, passed away August 21, 2022, following a period of declining health.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Johnny Gibson officiating.

