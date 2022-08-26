Willard Ramey Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Willard Ramey, 83, of Kingsport, passed away August 21, 2022, following a period of declining health.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Johnny Gibson officiating.Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Robert Barnes, Dr. Tomas Dotson DVM, Ivan Ramey, Steve Walters, Dave Bernard, Frank Miller and Zander Thompson.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags United Methodist Church Graveside Christianity Pallbearer Cemetery Tomas Dotson Dvm Kingsport Funeral Service Recommended for you