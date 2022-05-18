KINGSPORT - Willard J Godsey, age 77, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years Linda Smith Godsey, son Michael Lynn Godsey and wife Sandi Godsey, son Mitchell Landon Godsey, granddaughter Brianna Kay Rodriguez and husband Jordan Rodriquez, and grandson Tyler McMurray. granddaughter Kaylee Storie, great-grandchildren Zymari, Zaven, Zarian, Zarick, brothers Carles Godsey and Paul Godsey along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles G. Godsey and Townsie Godsey Hickman along with his daughter Michelle Godsey Storie, sister Peggy Clipse, brothers LC Godsey and Henry Godsey.
Joe worked for the Kingsport paper mill formerly known as the Meade Co. for 55 years. He was an accomplished musician playing banjo, guitar, and bass both at church and throughout his life. He was a devoted Christian who attended North Kingsport Church of God.
The visitation with the Godsey family will be Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5 - 7 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 pm with Rev. Victor Michael Alley to officiate at East Lawn Funeral Home. Burial Service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
