KINGSPORT - Willard J Godsey, age 77, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Arrangements will be announced.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Godsey family.
