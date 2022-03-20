KINGSPORT - Willa G. Depew, 95, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 18, 2022. She worked for many years as a R.N. in the recovery room at Holston Valley Medical School.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sherrill Depew; and daughter, Joyce Woodard.
Willa is survived by her son, Craig Haynie and wife Karen; son-in-law, Bennett Woodard; stepson, Kenneth Depew and wife Michelle; stepdaughter, Kathryn Kerns and husband Tom; nine grandsons; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Colonial Heights for the loving care that they gave Willa.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rob Hoover officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
