Willa Faye Hashe, 88, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding Faye in death were her parents, Troy and Alma Howell.
Faye is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Steve Hashe; sons, Jeffrey (Donna), and Bill (Nandini); grandchildren, Michael, David, Mira and Cayla.
Faye was an outgoing and friendly person who enjoyed life to the fullest. She especially enjoyed travel to almost all of the states, plus several overseas cruises with her husband Steve.
Colonial Heights Baptist Church was an important part of Faye’s life. She especially enjoyed her years as a member of Joan Cleek’s Sunday School class.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
