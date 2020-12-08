Wilidyne Morelock, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born August 11, 1934 and lived in Beech Creek of Rogersville all of her life. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church on Beech Creek Road. She was a homemaker, loved gardening and her family and friends. She was a great mother to all of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Jessie Light; husband, J.C. Morelock; brothers, Michael Light, Jay Light, Charles Light, Paul Light, Ken Light, Jerry Light, and Gene Light; sisters, Reba Light, Gerald Shipley, Sylvenia Morelock.
She is survived by her sons, Joey Morelock and wife, Lisa, David Morelock, Lynn Fields and wife, Sandra; daughters, Sharon Morelock, Linda Sue Wagner and husband, Tommy; sister, Ruby Crawford; grandchildren, Matthew Morelock, Seth Morelock, Olivia Haztikostopolous, Brian Wagner, Jim Wagner, Chris Fields, Jason Fields, Jamie Fields, Tonya Conkin, Crystal Morelock, Becky Sims, and Kim Trent; great grandchildren, Berkley Morelock, Kinsley Morelock, Cooper Morelock, Sophie Morelock, Mason Morelock, Bentley Haztikostopolous, Colson Haztikostopolous, Mckenzie Wagner, Molly Conkin, Katie Conkin, Michael Fields, Anna Javis, and Porter Javis.
The family would like to thank Holston Valley staff for their care. They would also like to thank their friends and church family for their prayers.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Terry Roberts and Wyndell Sydebothom officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.