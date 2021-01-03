Wilbur Martin ‘Marty’ Barfield, 61, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Ballad Health Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee. Born December 9, 1959 in Orlando, Florida he was the son of Shirley Tripp Barfield and the late Curtis Edward Barfield.
In 1989, Marty moved to South Carolina to join Willamette Industries as part of the startup of a Greenfield paper mill in Bennettsville. This began a 31 year tenure with Domtar Paper Company. He held various positions including Maintenance Manager, Fiberline Superintendent and Environmental Manager at Willamette’s Marlboro Mill located in Bennettsville, South Carolina. From 2008 to 2012, he served as Senior Lead, Health and Safety for the company. He relocated to Washington, NC in 2012 to become the Fluff Pulp Production Manager at the Plymouth Mill. Marty was named Mill Manager of the Kingsport Mill in February 2019 and relocated to Kingsport, Tennessee.
Marty served as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Florence, SC and was a member of First Baptist Church in Washington, NC and attended First Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. Marty was committed to his family and his faith. An avid Wolfpack fan, he loved to spend Saturdays in the fall watching the Red & White. He had a fascinating curiosity and quite an adventurous spirit shown by his love of flying and spending time on his boat. Marty was a loyal employee and an accomplished leader who strived to encourage and support those who worked with him. His mantra was “always do the right thing”. He fought a courageous battle against cancer and leaned on his faith to lead him home.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sandra, children, Caroline (Sam) Allen of Raleigh, NC, Beth (Matt) Adams of Dillon, SC, and Tripp of Raleigh, NC and grandchildren, Meredith Allen, Brooks Adams and Anna Kate Adams. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Barfield of Plymouth, NC, and sister, Cynthia Rose of Williamston, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Florence, South Carolina on Saturday, January 9, 2021 with a private burial following at Mt. Hope cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service at Calvary Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to McLeod Health Hospice House in Florence, SC or Ballad Health Hospice House in Bristol, TN.
Hamlett Dobson of Kingsport, TN and Cooper Funeral Home of Dillon, SC will direct the services. Masks will be required as per COVID-19 protocol.
Please visit https://www.hamlettdobson.com/ or https://www.cooperfh.com/ to view obituary and leave condolences.