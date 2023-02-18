August 24, 1940 – February 14, 2023

Wilbur Ketron, 82, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. He was born on August 24, 1940 in Kingsport, TN. Wilbur graduated from Ketron High School. He worked for Tennessee Eastman Company until his retirement. Wilbur was an owner of East TN Transportation. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed dearly.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you