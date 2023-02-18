Wilbur Ketron, 82, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. He was born on August 24, 1940 in Kingsport, TN. Wilbur graduated from Ketron High School. He worked for Tennessee Eastman Company until his retirement. Wilbur was an owner of East TN Transportation. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed dearly.
In the sixties and seventies, Wilbur and his wife, Janet enjoyed going to drag races all over the South. Through the years, they visited many tracks with Shirl Greer, their life-long friend. Wilbur was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything.
Wilbur and his wife, Janet started camping in the mountains around Sugar Grove, VA, where they made many camping friends from several states. Many friends would meet there, and they had a wonderful time. Through the years, they became life-long family friends. Wilbur enjoyed deer hunting with his Dad and friends for many years. They would take “the big blue bus” to Potts Mountain and camp for a week or two at a time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dee and Dorsie Hooker Ketron; wife of 61 years, Janet Ketron; brother-in-law, Howard Monday; and sister-in-law, Jean Payne.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Pam Ketron and fiancé, Travis; sister-in-law, Judy Monday; brother-in-law, Bill Payne; niece, Teresa Kryvenchuk and husband Ken; along with several cousins and lots of friends.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Joe Hill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Bloomingdale Ruritan Club, 3232 Van Horn St., Kingsport, TN 37660