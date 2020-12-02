GATE CITY, VA - Wilbur Craft, 92, of Gate City, VA passed away on Monday November 30, 2020.
Wilbur was born in Scott County, VA on May 4, 1928 to the late Emmett Milton and Maxie Lillian Carter Craft.
In addition to his parents; his granddaughter, Dina Sherie Craft ; first wife, Jessie Addington Craft preceded him in death.
Wilbur was a member of Scottish Rite of Knoxville Tennessee, Jericho Shriners, Eastern Star of Gate City Virginia, York Rites of Tennessee, a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
He attended Darthula Baptist Church, Hiltons Virginia, where he was a member of the choir.
Survivors include wife, Virginia Nataleen Craft; children, Sherry Castle, Maxie (Danny) Dixon; Wilbur (Pat) Craft, Jr., and Joey Dalton; step-son, Steve (Angie) Fields; step-daughter, Lesa (Bryan) Phillips; sister, Anne Hillman; grandchildren, Scott (Jeanne) Castle, Adam (Michelle) Castle, Jennifer (Kenny) Wallace, Bradley Craft, Joseph Dalton; great-grandchildren, Zac Castle, Abby Castle, Kaitlyn Wallace, Madison Wallace, Allie Castle and Bella Castle; Poppy’s little ones, Kaylee Jane Fields, Madelyn Kenslee Fields, and Cassidy Gilbert; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service for the family will be conducted at the Gate City Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Collins and Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.
A memorial service in honor of Mr. Craft will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available for the Craft family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
