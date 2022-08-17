Westley “West” Wayne Moore, 47, was a loyal, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.
West was born on September 8th, 1974, to Eddie and Connie Moore in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He came into the world with a giving heart by sending gifts to his older sister, Carrie, from the hospital. As he grew up with his family in his hometown, a loyal, loving and generous soul defined his true character.
After graduating from Sullivan North High School in the class of 1992, embedded with a strong work ethic, he continued his career path to business management while in supervisory roles. After high school he attended Northeast Community College but most recently, while providing for his family and working full time, he also attended Tennessee College of Applied Technology School in Elizabethton and graduated with an Automotive Technology degree in August 2019.
On October 5, 2003 he married his beautiful wife, Toma, at Jubilee World Outreach church where they met and fell in love. He watched her from afar for a little while until he built up the nerve to ask her out. After a day of fun in the Great Smoky Mountains, they both knew it was meant to be for them to start a life together.
Westley was an overcomer, and he was a man of God.
West is survived by his wife Toma Woods Moore; three sons, Preston Harrison Moore 28, Weston Zechariah Thomas Moore 12, and Caeden Christian Daniel Moore 10; mother, Connie
Osborne Moore; sister, Carrie Ann Chan; nephews and nieces; Montel, Zoie, Solomon, and Elyza.
West leaves behind two granddaughters; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Eddie Wayne Moore.
West will be honored at a Celebration of Life Service at Jubilee World Outreach Church (1409 Indian Ridge Road Johnson City, TN) on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at 6pm. After the service, family and friends are invited to the church fellowship hall with West's family to share about his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Jubilee World Outreach Church.
