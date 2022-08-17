Westley “West” Wayne Moore, 47, was a loyal, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

West was born on September 8th, 1974, to Eddie and Connie Moore in Kingsport, Tennessee.

