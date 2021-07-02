KINGSPORT - John Wesley Williams, Jr, 29, Kingsport died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Born in Kingsport, he had lived in this area most of his life. Wesley loved riding his bike, going hunting and playing with his cat, Chloe. He worked at Partners Industrial. Wesley really loved his family, especially spending time with his daughter, Ava and fiancée, Jokayla.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Judy and Gale Benton; paternal grandparents, Elmer Williams and Dorothy Marshall; and special uncle, Junior Williams.
Wesley is survived by his mom, Shelia Dorton and husband, Bobby; dad, John Williams; fiancée, Jokayla Roberts and daughter, Ava; sister, Tasha Welshimer and husband, Donnie; brother, Brian Dorton; aunts and uncles, Robbie Benton and wife, Michelle, Gale Benton, Gary Williams, Elizabeth Marshall, Phyllis Williams and Cotton Marshall; great-aunts, Virginia Herring, Gay Shelton and Joy Leming; nieces and nephews and special niece, Courtney Dorton; mother-in-law, Rita Chapman and husband, Trevor; and special friends, Keith and Kayla; and a host of other friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Brother Terry Rhoton and Elder Amos Bright officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Zion Cemetery, Baileyton. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
