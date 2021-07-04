KINGSPORT - John Wesley Williams, Jr, 29, Kingsport died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Brother Terry Rhoton and Elder Amos Bright officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Zion Cemetery, Baileyton. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
