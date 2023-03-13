FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Wesley Odell “T-Bob” Lawson, 78, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his residence.
Born in Scott County, VA on June 23, 1944, he was the son of the late Patrick Hagan, Sr., and Annie Marie (Blevins) Lawson. Odell was a lifelong resident of Scott County, VA.
In addition to his parents, his loving wife, Lakie Helen (Dingus) Lawson, sisters, Nina Marie Lawson, Bernice Dooley, Mildred Hipps, Ruth DeFreece, and Opal Lawson Horne, and brothers, Fred, Pat H., Jr. “Jammer”, Rhea, and Hubert Lawson preceded him in death.
Odell is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Lark and husband, Randall, son, Tony Lawson and wife, Eliza, grandchildren, Logan Scott Lark, Ryan Wesley Lark, Grace Stacey and husband, Waylon, Abby Lawson and fiancé, Austin Goforth, and Noah Lawson, sisters, Margie Smith, Wanda Berry and husband, Allen, and Connie Lawson, brothers, Paul Lawson and wife, Jean, Roger Lawson and wife, Sandy, and Ronnie Lawson and wife, Peggy, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders officiating. Chris Holder will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Dingus Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Dingus Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Thursday for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home.