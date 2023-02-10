Wesley H. Wineman Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Wesley H. Wineman, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you