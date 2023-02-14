KINGSPORT - Wesley H. Wineman, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 16, 1946, in Wheeling, WV to the late Monester and Helen Murray Wineman.
KINGSPORT - Wesley H. Wineman, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 16, 1946, in Wheeling, WV to the late Monester and Helen Murray Wineman.
Wesley was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who made family his main priority.
He was a committed Christian, a man of great faith who enjoyed reading his Bible and attended the Episcopal Church.
Wesley enjoyed running, cooking, working puzzles and board games. He also served as a volunteer at local hospitals and national parks.
He obtained his M.B.A. in Economics from West Virginia University and retired as a Financial Analyst at Eastman Chemical Company following twenty-six years of service.
Those left to cherish Wesley’s memory are his loving wife of thirty-six years, Rama Wineman; daughter, Michelle Gray (Rick); son, Matthew Wineman (Christina Jensen); granddaughters, Jessie Ryans, Sydnee McLellan and Cadence Wakefield; grandson, Sam Ryans.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Jason Payne officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or church of the donor’s choice.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Wesley H. Wineman and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.