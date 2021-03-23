Wesley Aaron Starnes, age 51 formerly of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. Wes had grown up in Sullivan County but had moved to Goshen Valley in recent years. Wes was the son of the late Billy Joe Starnes and Phyllis Bledsoe Starnes., grandson of the late Jean W. Starnes and W. Audley Starnes. His grandparents on his mom’s side was the late Cornie Culbertson Bledsoe and the late Howard Bledsoe.
He is survived by his uncle, Sam Starnes of Kingsport and cousins Rob Culbertson, Kristi Culbertson Nelson and Leanne Starnes Fuller.
Per Wesley's wishes there will be no funeral services or memorials, only private family remembrance. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so by visiting the Facebook page of Sam Starnes.
The family would like to thank all those who have offered their help and condolences during this difficult time.