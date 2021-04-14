CHURCH HILL - Wendy Carter, 55, of Church Hill, died Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021 at home after a brief illness. Born in Newport, she had resided in Church Hill for the past 10 years. Wendy graduated from Sullivan North High School and had worked as a food server in Kingsport for several years. She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time in Gatlinburg.
She is survived by her husband, David Carter of the home; stepdaughter, Ericka Carter; stepson, Takoda Carter and wife, Aubry; 2 step-grandchildren; mother, Joanna Poore; brother, Charlie Hess; sister, Theresa Hyatt; and one niece and one nephew.
It was Wendy’s wish to be cremated. There will be no formal services at this time.