KINGSPORT - Wendell Lee Peavyhouse 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant from 1956 to 1958. Wendell was a retired truck driver who started his career with Mason-Dixon Trucking Company. He was a 50 year member of the Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge #575 and also a 50 year member of the Knoxville Scottish Rite Bodies. Wendell was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Peavyhouse; parents, Young and Ann Peavyhouse; brothers, Joe and David Peavyhouse.
Survivors include his daughter, Terry Scott; granddaughter, Jade McCarthy and husband Sean; grandson, Chad Burton; great-granddaughters, Harper Burton and Cora Burton; friend and caregiver, Johnny Smith; devoted neighbor, Reba Nabors.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Peavyhouse family.