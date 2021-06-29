HOSCHTON, GA - Wendell “Dell” Gibson, 80, of Hoschton, Georgia passed away on June 28, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church Activities Building, 2313 Portland Avenue, Kingsport, TN. A private service will be held also at his home in Hoschton, GA. He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Gibson; son & daughter-in-law, Steven C. & Laura Gibson; daughter & son-in-law, Heather & John Bradford; brother & sister-in-law, Gary O. & Tammy Gibson; 3 grandchildren, Candice Gibson, Charlotte Bradford, and Harris Bradford; great-grandchild, Alexander Lopez; and several nieces and nephews. Wendell served 4 years in the air force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee. During a break from college, he worked in Washington, D.C. where he met his wife of 56 years. Wendell was a general manager for National Linen Company and worked in Washington; Philadelphia, PA; Monroe, NC; New York; and Atlanta, GA. He had an accounting degree from East Tennessee State. Wendell loved history and retired to Williamsburg, VA for 5 years before moving back to Georgia to be closer to his family. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Parkway, Marietta, GA 30067, www.heart.org Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.