Wendell Charles, age 75, passed away on July 10, 2021 at Heartland of Perrysburg Hospice after complications from a fall.
He was born to I. Frank and Marie (Curran) Charles in Kingsport, TN.
He is survived by children Ondrea (Mike) Matthews and Sean (Tammy) Charles; grandchildren, Nicholas and Emily Charles and Ethan Matthews and his sisters, Frances (Harold) Shoemaker and Lela Shupe.
He was preceded in death by parents, I. Frank and Marie (Curran) Charles and sister Gloria Frye.
Wendell grew up in Kingsport, TN and graduated from Dobyn’s Bennett High School 1964; after which he attended East Tennessee State University.
He moved to Carleton, MI where he raised his family and was involved in the local school board and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Wendell began his career as a corrections officer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee from there he moved to Lima OH and worked at Allen Correctional Facility before moving to Rossford, OH and retiring from the Toledo Correctional Institute in 2010.
He loved to travel with annual trips to Nassau, Bahamas and Colorado. In Nassau he collected unique wood carvings from the straw market that he shared with family. Colorado offered the opportunity to spend time with family and explore small mountain towns and casinos.
No services are scheduled at this time. He will be laid to rest in his family plot at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN.