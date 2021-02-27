January 13, 1942 – February 26, 2021

Weldon Louis Cox passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on February 26, 2021, after battling cancer for several years. Weldon was born January 13, 1942, in Sullivan County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd M. and Verna S. Cox, and wife of 50 years, Joy H. Cox.

Left to carry on his memory are sons, Tod (Penny) of Kingsport and Dow (Bekki) of Jonesborough; daughter, Alane Pilgrim (Wade) of Atlanta; along with his cherished grandchildren, Hunter Cox (Brianna), India & Carley Pilgrim, and Dow Weston Cox. Weldon also leaves behind his special friend of the heart, Linda Szadziewicz; therapy-dog-Sophie, and his favorite cook, Darlene Calton. He is survived by both brothers, Gaines Cox (Jane) and Dean Cox (Charlotte).

Weldon was employed by Eastman until his retirement in 1996 after 37 years of service. Shortly after retirement, his first of four grandchildren were born. Weldon encompassed his love of farming by raising Black Angus cattle full-time. He was a Master Angus Beef Producer and proud member of Sullivan County Cattleman’s Association and Agricultural Association.

Weldon lived his whole life in the Kingsport area and was loving and devoted to his family and friends, but his favorite pastime was spoiling his grandchildren. He was always available to help anyone, especially his three grown children in any way available and continued to help teach, guide, and support their success in life up to the day he moved to greener pasture.

With generous permission, family friend, Evelyn M. Bales allows us to share a poem that sums up Weldon’s spirit:

“Come Sunday”

Come Sunday,

I want to walk the fencerows

On my land,

Up the hill

By that stand of blackberries

To the new ground where we

Put in corn this year;

Then along the top of the ridge

Where the wild ginseng grows,

And down the other side

To the spring branch

Where I can wet my face

And drink my fill

Of the cool water there.

Sit on the planted rock a spell

To catch my breath

Before heading down

Along the pasture field

To where the Black Oak

Marks my corner.

If time allows,

I want to lie down under that tree

And let my mind measure again

This land that owns me.

In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.

The family is having a private memorial service on the farm.

The Cox family is being served by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.