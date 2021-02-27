January 13, 1942 – February 26, 2021
Weldon Louis Cox passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on February 26, 2021, after battling cancer for several years. Weldon was born January 13, 1942, in Sullivan County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd M. and Verna S. Cox, and wife of 50 years, Joy H. Cox.
Left to carry on his memory are sons, Tod (Penny) of Kingsport and Dow (Bekki) of Jonesborough; daughter, Alane Pilgrim (Wade) of Atlanta; along with his cherished grandchildren, Hunter Cox (Brianna), India & Carley Pilgrim, and Dow Weston Cox. Weldon also leaves behind his special friend of the heart, Linda Szadziewicz; therapy-dog-Sophie, and his favorite cook, Darlene Calton. He is survived by both brothers, Gaines Cox (Jane) and Dean Cox (Charlotte).
Weldon was employed by Eastman until his retirement in 1996 after 37 years of service. Shortly after retirement, his first of four grandchildren were born. Weldon encompassed his love of farming by raising Black Angus cattle full-time. He was a Master Angus Beef Producer and proud member of Sullivan County Cattleman’s Association and Agricultural Association.
Weldon lived his whole life in the Kingsport area and was loving and devoted to his family and friends, but his favorite pastime was spoiling his grandchildren. He was always available to help anyone, especially his three grown children in any way available and continued to help teach, guide, and support their success in life up to the day he moved to greener pasture.
With generous permission, family friend, Evelyn M. Bales allows us to share a poem that sums up Weldon’s spirit:
“Come Sunday”
Come Sunday,
I want to walk the fencerows
On my land,
Up the hill
By that stand of blackberries
To the new ground where we
Put in corn this year;
Then along the top of the ridge
Where the wild ginseng grows,
And down the other side
To the spring branch
Where I can wet my face
And drink my fill
Of the cool water there.
Sit on the planted rock a spell
To catch my breath
Before heading down
Along the pasture field
To where the Black Oak
Marks my corner.
If time allows,
I want to lie down under that tree
And let my mind measure again
This land that owns me.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
The family is having a private memorial service on the farm.
The Cox family is being served by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.