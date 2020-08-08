FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Reuben Wayne Quillen, 76, Ft. Blackmore, VA went to be with his Lord and Saviour, Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence.
Wayne was born in Scott County, VA on June 19, 1944 and was the son of the late Warner Pridemore and Alice E. (Compton) Quillen.
In 1997, Wayne retired from his position of Quality Control Inspector with Holston Defense.
In addition to his parents, his sister, A. Eulala Gillenwater; and brothers, Pridemore, Robert C., Compton Mack, Alvin W., Elbert B., E. Utah, Henry Kyle, and Hagan B. Quillen preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jo (Gillenwater) Quillen, Ft. Blackmore, VA; son, Tony Quillen and fiancé, Sandy Porter, Gate City, VA; daughter, Lisa Quillen Wells and husband, Rick, Ft. Blackmore VA; grandchildren, Daniel Alan Wells and wife, Amanda, Whitney Greear, Morgan Quillen, and Logan Quillen; great grandchildren, Gabriel Kilgore, Izabella Kilgore, Noah Wells, and Raelyn Wells; sister, Mildred Dougherty and husband, G.W., Weber City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rick Wells and Rev. George Lane officiating. Marcus Smith will provide the music.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Quillen family at www.gatecityfunearls.com.
