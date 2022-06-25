KINGSPORT - Wayne Neal, 71, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He served with the U.S. Army in the 25th infantry in Vietnam and was retired from the US Postal Service. Wayne loved riding motorcycles.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother. He is survived by his wife, Debra Cody Neal; his daughter, Briana Neal; his son, Chris Neal and Nora Begley; his grandchildren, Savannah White and husband Brady, Matthew Kennedy, Seth Kennedy and Peyton Neal; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park, with military honors to be conducted by The American Legion Posts 3/265.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.