CHURCH HILL - Wayne McNew, age 41 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord unexpectedly, Thursday, August 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 16, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. A Masonic memorial service will follow at 7 PM, conducted by Masonic Lodge # 386, Church Hill, TN with a Funeral service following. Unless you have been fully vaccinated against the COVID 19 virus; we respectfully request that you wear a face covering.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10 AM at the Goode Cemetery. All who wish to attend are asked to meet at the Funeral Home at 9 AM to follow in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
