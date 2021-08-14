CHURCH HILL - Wayne McNew, age 41 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord unexpectedly, Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born in Merrillville, Indiana on December 13, 1979. Wayne was a proud brother of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers # 934, member of Masonic Lodge # 386 in Church Hill, TN and of the Jericho Shrine Temple. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Wayne is survived by his wife “BeeBe”, Camilia McNew, his parents, Gary Wayne McNew and Pamela Dennison McNew; a daughter, Kiera Greer; sons, Kendel McNew, Aidan Greer and Kegan Greer; sisters, Crystal Cox and husband, Quentin, Chasity McNew, Casey Bellamy and husband, Andy; mother and father in law, Sharon and Toney Stacey; brother in law, Nathan Stacey; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; nieces, Kaylah Gutierrez, Paisley Stacey; nephews, Christian Cox and wife, Stephanie, Joey Bellamy, Chase Bellamy, Jacob Gurierrez, Treyton Stacey, Carson Stacey; great niece, Lydia Cox and great nephew, Cayen Cox.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 16, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. A Masonic memorial service will follow at 7 PM, conducted by Masonic Lodge # 386, Church Hill, TN with a Funeral service following. Unless you have been fully vaccinated against the COVID 19 virus; we respectfully request that you wear a face covering.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10 AM at the Goode Cemetery. All who wish to attend are asked to meet at the Funeral Home at 9 AM to follow in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to the McNew family
