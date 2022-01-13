KINGSPORT - Wayne Morris Smith, 83 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, having graduated from Ketron High School. He then attended and graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He had worked at Kingsport Press, Holliston Mills, and at the time of his death, he was working at Universal Machine & Tool. Wayne was a member of Kingsport First Assembly of God Church where he had played bass guitar for more than 25 years. He was a very proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
Wayne is preceded in death by his mother, Marie DeVault. Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Gaynell Smith; daughters, Tracey Rogers and husband Kevin, and Kami R. Smith; three grandchildren, Preston, John John and Josie; three brothers, Robert “Bob” DeVault and wife Donna, Floyd DeVault and Jim DeVault; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Tracey Rogers officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Rites by American Legion Posts #3/265.
The family will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Smith family.