Wayne Luke Seal, 83, went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 31. 2022 at 9:20 a.m. after a long illness. Wayne was born in Lee Valley, TN and moved to Kingsport when he was 3 years old. He was a 1957 graduate of Sullivan High School. He was a charter member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, formerly Highland Park Methodist. He served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He retired from Holston Defense Corporation in 1997 with 33 years of service.
Wayne was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He struggled with health issues most of his adult life, but he always blessed everyone with his positive attitude and love for God and people. He loved nothing more than helping others in need. He loved life and his family so much. Our memories of him will always be filled with love and laughter. Nobody loved to laugh more than he did, usually until tears streamed down his face. He loved the Dobyns-Bennett Indians, Vols, Braves and Cowboys.
Thanks to everyone who has taken care of him over the years at Indian Path Hospital and Holston Valley Hospital. You are all appreciated. Thanks also to his primary care physician Dr. Bruce Vincent and his staff for the years of great care you provided him and help off hours when needed. Thanks to Amedisys for their wonderful homecare this past year.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Lewis Seal and Kate Pearson Seal Burnette, brother Jack R. Seal and sister-in-law Marjorie, son-in-law Chris Goins, special in-laws John and Pauline Fields, brother-in-law Don Wiles, special cousins Rita Willis Farris, Marguerite Willis and Max Willis.
He is survived by his dedicated wife of 58 years, Judy Fields Seal, daughter Kristy Goins, son Michael Seal, granddaughter Kristin Goins, grandsons Jeremiah Goins and Houston Seal, sisters Marjorie Seal Wiles and Brenda Seal Kemp (Brantley), nieces Pamela Seal Hurd (Eric) and Ashley Kemp Hendry (Bryan), nephews Steven Seal (Donna), Drew Kemp (Trisha), Austin Kemp (Lauren), Greg Wiles (Barbara) and Scott Wiles, special cousins Burleigh Pearson, Blanche Patterson, and Lou Willis Henard¬. Special adopted kids, Ginger Davison, David and Gina Lee, adopted granddaughter Marisa Pond.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Luke United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow with Pasto Jeremiah Goins and Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to St. Luke United Methodist Church, Second Harvest Food Bank, The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Wayne could not stand the thought of anyone going hungry.