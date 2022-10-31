Wayne Luke Seal, 83, went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 31. 2022 at 9:20 a.m. after a long illness. Wayne was born in Lee Valley, TN and moved to Kingsport when he was 3 years old. He was a 1957 graduate of Sullivan High School. He was a charter member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, formerly Highland Park Methodist. He served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He retired from Holston Defense Corporation in 1997 with 33 years of service.

Wayne was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He struggled with health issues most of his adult life, but he always blessed everyone with his positive attitude and love for God and people. He loved nothing more than helping others in need. He loved life and his family so much. Our memories of him will always be filled with love and laughter. Nobody loved to laugh more than he did, usually until tears streamed down his face. He loved the Dobyns-Bennett Indians, Vols, Braves and Cowboys.

