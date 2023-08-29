KINGSPORT - Wayne Long, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 4:30-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.


