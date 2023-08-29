Wayne Long Aug 29, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Wayne Long, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 4:30-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Larry Browder officiating.Entombment Service will be conducted Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 1:00 pm in Mausoleum II at Oak Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Wayne.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Wayne Long and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Religion Christianity Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Tennessee school boards group may seek removal of special school district moratorium Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum hosts annual Yard Sale Fundraiser Sept. 2 Virginia State Police continue search for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Duffield crash Heritage Alliance to host spooky trivia night in Jonesborough Stormwater art winners announced for Kingsport Surgoinsville hosts Labor Day weekend festivals Local Events