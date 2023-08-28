KINGSPORT - Wayne Long, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Wayne was a loving, selfless, hardworking man of few words.
He was a self-employed contractor for over fifty years.
Wayne was a member of The National Homebuilders Association and served as a volunteer for the Sullivan North High School Boosters Club for forty-two years.
He was a committed Christian and active member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
His greatest joy came from spending time with his family especially his “pride and joy” his grandson, Dylan.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Rosa Long; wife of sixty-one years, Nancy Long; brother, Warren Long; sister-in-law, Hilda Long.
Those left to cherish Wayne’s memory are his daughter, Vonda Sturgill (Harold); grandson, Dylan Coffey (Savannah); brothers, Ronald Long (Glenda) and Clayton Long; sister, Ruth Winegar (Ed); brother-in-law, Larry Vaughn (Jo Ann); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 4:30-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Larry Browder officiating.
Entombment Service will be conducted Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 1:00 pm in Mausoleum II at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Wayne.