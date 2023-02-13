CHURCH HILL - Wayne Housewright age 85 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord, Saturday (2/11/23) at Holston Valley Hospital. He was a member of Hillcrest Bible Mission. He was a lifelong farmer, former Hawkins County Commissioner, a member of the Gideons International and retired from the Hawkins County School System. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to many. If you knew Wayne, you knew that he never met a stranger anywhere he went. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Wilma Housewright, grandson; Branden Housewright, daughter-in-law; Susan Housewright, parents; Bob and Emma Housewright, brothers; Blayne, Williard, Wiley, Thomas, Clint, Joe, Fred and Robert Guy, sister; Mary Kate Barbour.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you