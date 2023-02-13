CHURCH HILL - Wayne Housewright age 85 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord, Saturday (2/11/23) at Holston Valley Hospital. He was a member of Hillcrest Bible Mission. He was a lifelong farmer, former Hawkins County Commissioner, a member of the Gideons International and retired from the Hawkins County School System. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to many. If you knew Wayne, you knew that he never met a stranger anywhere he went. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Wilma Housewright, grandson; Branden Housewright, daughter-in-law; Susan Housewright, parents; Bob and Emma Housewright, brothers; Blayne, Williard, Wiley, Thomas, Clint, Joe, Fred and Robert Guy, sister; Mary Kate Barbour.
He is survived by his sons; John Wayne Housewright (Karen), Andrew Housewright, grandchildren; Dustin Housewright (Jennifer), Cody Housewright, and Sara Tipton (Eric), great-grandchildren; Troy, Elijah, Sydney, Tanner and Aubrey, several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Wednesday (2/15/23) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. David Castle and Rev. Kyle Falin officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Thursday (2/16/23) at Elm Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Church Hill. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.