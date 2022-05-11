MOUNT CARMEL - Wayne Hensley, 81, of Mount Carmel, born on September 24, 1940, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 9, 2022. Wayne was born to the late Roscoe Hensley and Marie (Sproles) Hensley. He married the love of his life, “Sweetheart Rosie” on February 16, 1963, where they shared fifty-eight years together. Wayne’s legacy as a loving husband, father, brother, and pawpaw will forever be remembered.
Aside from being a loving family man, Wayne was honored to be a patriot where he proudly served his country in the United States Army, United States Army Reserves and TN National Guard. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting others, yet he took the time to enjoy the simple pleasures such as fishing. Wayne had a notable membership with the Freemasons where he was a committed member for over 40 years and was a 32nd degree Mason at Lodge #414 F.&A.M. He retired from John Morrell/Smithfield Company as an Operating Engineer after many years of dedicated service.
Along with his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosetta, twin brothers and older brother, Gaines Hensley.
Survivors include Wayne’s daughters, Lisa Sturgeon (John) and Teresa Hensley-Hurley; son, Cylus Hensley; brothers Phil Hensley and Gerald Hensley (Willadean); sisters, Virginia Stratton (Bill), Glenda Carter (Glenn), Barbara Willis; grandchildren, Valerie Lunsford, Tony Lunsford (Carole), Jacob Sturgeon, Joshua Sturgeon; great-grandchildren, Maddox Lunsford, Dallas Seiber, Kamden Lunsford; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Hensley family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 pm. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of the Good Shepherd in East Lawn Memorial Park.
East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of arrangements. (423) 288-2081