FALL BRANCH - Wayne Greene, 75, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. “Daddy Wayne”, as he was affectionately called, loved playing golf and raising Black Angus cattle. He loved his family, but his favorite hobby was taking his daughter “Pearl” to La Carreta.
Wayne attended Sullivan High School in Kingsport. After years of living in Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, and New Orleans, LA, he returned to this area. He opened and ran 93 Video and Tanning for 23 years. Wayne was a giving, caring and selfless soul who did not tell anyone how to live life. He merely lived his life and let you watch him do it.
Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clara Ann Kern Allen and Oscar Samuel Adams and his parents Lorraine Allen Doty and D.A. Greene.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his daughter Chelsea “Pearl” Herald, his granddaughter, Sophie Herald, cousins Doris Sandidge and Andrea Roberts Lawson, and many dear and longtime friends from around the country.
Rest well Daddy Wayne. Job well done.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to any local animal shelter would be appreciated.
