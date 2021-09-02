TUSCULUM - Wayne Eikenberry, age 82, of Tusculum passed away Wednesday September 1, 2021 at his home.
He was a US Army Veteran. Member of Bradburn Hill UM Church.
He is survived by his wife of 52 yrs: Imogene Eikenberry, son and daughter-in-law: Glen and Renee Eikenberry, 2 daughters and son-in-law: Kim and Travis Phillips, Leisa Honeycutt, grandchildren: Matthew and Brooke Ripley, Melissa and Eben Jones, Emily and Michael Cable, Elizabeth Phillips, Leah Phillips, great grandchildren: Julie and Corey Ottinger, Hadley Jones, Allie Cable, Rylan Cable, Natalie Ripley, great great granddaughter: Zoey Ottinger, 3 Brothers and sisters-in-law: Larry and Mary Eikenberry, David and Annette Eikenberry, Carl Eikenberry, sister and brother-in-law: Kaye and Ronze Gengo, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kermit and Mary Mishler, Coy Ward, Paul Marsh, Ronald and Joann Ward, Wade and Judy Ward, Iva Patterson, Barbara and Tim Mitchell, Rhonda and Grover Dobbs Jr, Several Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in death: Parents Lester and Josephine Eikenberry, sister: Joyce Mishler.
Pallbearer: Glen Eikenberry, Travis Phillips, Michael Cable, Micah Banks, Tom, Jon, and Donald Eikenberry, Eben Jones
Honorary Pallbearers: Ronald Ward, Tim Mitchell, Matthew Ripley, Gordon Hoffmann, Corey Ottinger
The family will be receiving friends from 10-12 noon Sat at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. Funeral will follow at 12 noon in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in GraceLand Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dennis Spears officiating. Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors.