JONESVILLE, VA- Wayne Cheek, age 81 of Jonesville, VA passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Norton, VA. He was a member of the Pond View Baptist Church of Jonesville, VA.
Wayne was born in Pennington Gap, VA on October 24, 1939 to Luther and Evelyn Cheek. He worked as a salesman for 20 + years at United Central & Supply of Andover, VA. He was also co-owner of the Patio Drive-In before retirement. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to fish and coon hunt. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed telling hunting and fishing stories.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Huff Cheek, one brother Bill Cheek & wife Cheryl, and a brother-in-law John Hall. Surviving is one son & daughter-in-law Marc & Lisa Cheek of Jonesville, VA, one sister Barbara Hall of Atlantic Beach, FL, one niece Holly Cheek & D.J. Cunningham of New Tazewell, TN, one nephew Brent Cheek & wife Leslie of New Tazewell, TN. As well as best friend Larry Burgan of Jonesville, VA along with a multitude of special Friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Burgan, Johnny Woliver, Jim Barnes, Dennis Smith, Barry Calton, Jordan Bruner, Robert Graham and Hubert Kimberlin. Pallbearers will be Brent Cheek, Chris Oakley, Adam Barnes, Brandon Elkins, Mark Woliver and Frank Curran.
Calling hours will be from 6 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. Service will follow with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. and Pastor Josh Osteen officiating. Special music will be by Jim and Adam Barnes..
Committal graveside services will be 1t 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. Those attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Waynes honor. Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.