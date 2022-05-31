SURGOINSVILLE – Wayne “Bo” Cox, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his residence.
Bo was born on February 14, 1951, to Joe and Jean Cox. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and retired from Holston Valley Medical Center. Bo was a loving brother, uncle and a dear friend to all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephews, Eddie and Joe Johnson.
Bo is survived by his sisters, Mary Wilmoth, Patsy Williams (R.L.), Ann Johnson, and Tina Cox; nephew, Travis Dykes (Liz Calton); niece, Angie Gillenwater (Ryan), Gail Shephard (Brian), and Amber Lavinder (Shane); a host of many dear friends.
Bo’s wishes were to be cremated.
To leave an online message for the Cox family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Cox family.