ROGERSVILLE - Waymon Arthur Smith, age 75, of Rogersville, quietly passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with his wife and family by his side. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Spires Chapel Baptist Church in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. John North officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow with Military honors provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and the U.S. Air Force in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.