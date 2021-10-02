GREENEVILLE, TN - Waylon River Hugh Wade, infant son of Robert and Kayla Wade, went to be with Jesus Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Jesse Mitchell.
Surviving other than his parents are his sister, Rain Noel; maternal grandmother, Tina Absher and husband, Dustin; paternal grandparents, Kelly Ferrarccio, Robert Wade and wife, Ginny; maternal great grandparents, Hugh and Linda Rhoton, Julie Kitzmiller and Debra Dalton; paternal great grandmother, Roxxanne Donavnne; aunt and uncle, Lexi and Logan King and cousins, Cooper King and Lucian King.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Neonatal ICU at Johnson City Medical Center for their compassion and care.
A Family Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.
The care of Waylon River Hugh Wade and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.