GREENEVILLE, TN - Waylon Wade, infant son of Robert and Kayla Wade, went to be with Jesus Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
