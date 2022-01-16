KINGSPORT - Waylen Lee Garber Sr., age 60, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Waylen served his country in the US Army for 22 years and 9 months. He served two tours in Iraq. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Covenant Brethren Church. He was a very hard-working man. He was always trying to put a smile on everyone's face. He liked western movies. He also liked to fish. He loved his country, his family, and his friends.
Preceded in death by his wife Tonya Garber, parents James Garber Sr. & Nellie Dunn, sister Diane; Childhood friend John Peters.
Survived by five children Wade Garber Jr. wife (Nikki), Kayla Cameron, Brandon Garber, Kayla Chapman husband (Brandon), and Alyssa Garber; Grandchildren Austin wife (Caylee), Jesse, Hadley, Tohlsen, Kaydon, Shaydon, Julian, Lyla, Noah, Braylee, and Kynlee; Two great-grandchildren Adilyn, and Oliver; Brother Donald Garber Jr; Many loved Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Receiving of family and friends will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at East Lawn Funeral Home Funeral services from 12 to 2 PM. With a funeral service following at 2 PM. Rev. Don Hilton will be Officiating.
Graveside service with Military honors will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2 PM at Mt. Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Waylen's name to ASPCA, and or the Wounded Warriors Program.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Garber family.