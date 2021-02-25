A life well-lived came to a close on February 23, 2021, for Wave Bernice McPherson, as she entered eternal-peace, for it is well with her soul.
Bernice was born March 29, 1927, in Wise County VA to Raymond and Roberta Stewart Childress. She married Everette McPherson on Dec 4, 1943 while he was on furlough as a World War II soldier in the European Theatre. Bernice was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress, having created bespoke garments ranging from doll clothes and christening dresses to wedding gowns and Miss America pageant apparel, as well as many hand crocheted items and handmade quilts. She loved her family beyond measure and cherished all time spent with them. She had a passion for cooking, gardening, travel, and adventure; she had travelled throughout the United States and several foreign countries.
She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for sixty-eight years and attended church services regularly until declining health prevented her from going. She unwaveringly lived her Christian faith and shared it with others.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband in 2002, an infant son, her parents, and three brothers (James, Arlee, and Jack Childress).
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters and sons-in-law and one son -Karen Carr (Carroll), and Rhonda Morgan (Bill), and Ellery McPherson, all of Kingsport; four grandchildren - Chris Carr (Meghan) and Colleen Carr Weems (Ken) of Kingsport, Rachel Morgan of Cedar Falls, IA, and Rebecca Morgan Aslinger (Kevin) of Chattanooga; nine great-grandchildren: Catherine Carr, Claire Carr, Ava Morgan, Henry Morgan, Tradd Weems, Quinn Weems, Nora Aslinger, Everett Aslinger, and Vivienne Aslinger; one sister - Ruth Carter of Miamisburg, OH; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of her life, and now her presence with God, will take place Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in Kingsport.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm at the funeral home and an outdoor service will follow on the funeral home portico at 2:00 pm, with her pastor, Reverend Wayne Baker, officiating.
The memorial service will be live streamed via Facebook accounts of Karen Carr and Rhonda Morgan.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending the service, please observe COVID-19 precautions of social distancing and masking.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to Suncrest Hospice, especially to her nurse Martha White and Dr. Chris Neglia, and also to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church (2101 Stadium Drive Kingsport, TN.37664), the Juvenile Diabetes Association (JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281), or The Downs Syndrome Society (NDDS, 8 E. 41st St, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017).
The care of Wave Bernice McPherson has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services