ST. PAUL, VA - Warren Roscoe (Heavy) Ring, 93, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center Kingsport, TN. He was a Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and he started working in the Coal Mines at the age of 16 and at the age of 42 he became a Federal Mine Inspector, a job he truly enjoyed for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dexter Ring, grandson, Scottie Nickels, step grandson, Marcus Sowards, his parents, Hubert & Louise Ring, brothers, Frank and Arvil Ring, sister, Dean Deel, a nephew, Paul Joyce and a lifelong friend, Preston Vance.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Ruby Ring; daughter, Deborah (Barry) Gibson; daughter, Angela (Billy) Sowards; grandson, Cal Wharton; step grandson, Michael (Helen) Sowards; great granddaughter, Skyler Nickels and Fiancé, Dave Carmody; and a sister, Evelyn Patterson. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 16, 2020 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Va. Funeral Services will follow at 2 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pam Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Bond Memorial Church Cemetery Crab Orchard Section of Coeburn. We will be following State Mandated Social Distancing and Occupancy. Masks will not be provided by the funeral home or family. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.